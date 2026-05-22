Minister Naydenov: An effective and independent anti-corruption body is needed

Since 2023, contradictory reforms have been carried out in the anti-corruption system, including the creation and subsequent closure of a special commission. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov from the parliamentary rostrum. According to him, the purpose of the new bill is to build an effective and independent anti-corruption body through transparent procedures, public elections and judicial control, and combating corruption should be an “unconditional national priority.”

Nikolay Naydenov, Minister of Justice: "Since 2023, contradictory reforms have taken place in the fight against corruption. A commission was created. At the beginning of 2026, it was closed.”

The purpose of the bill is to create an effective anti-corruption body. The main requirement of the PVP is an independent body through transparent procedures. Public procedures for elections are established. Judicial control is envisaged.

The main consequences of these crimes are the destruction of trust in state institutions. Changes are proposed in other laws. Counteracting corruption should be an unconditional national priority."