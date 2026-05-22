Sheep Breeders' Association: Several large producers dictate agricultural policies

The topic of the oligarchy in agriculture has again come to the fore – according to the industry, the influence of several large players continues to distort policies and access to investment measures. The chairman of the Sheep and Goat Breeders' Association, Simeon Karakolev, commented sharply on the situation in the Ministry of Agriculture and the influence of large producers.

He makes a direct accusation of existing dependencies in the sector.

„The oligarchy is a fact in the ministry. Mr. Abrovski is not a random person. He is not an outsider to the system. He knows this very well. If he doesn't know, we are ready to remind him of these things.“

Karakolev points to specific problems in the distribution of funds.

„I can give a specific example. It is precisely because of this oligarchy, because of the few large producers in quotes, who have long manipulated the policies of the Ministry of Agriculture and entered the ministerial offices as if they were their own, that all farmer associations are currently off the board of the investment measure, the so-called investments in agricultural holdings.“

He is convinced that Minister Abrovski will see for himself that this is the case and adds that the problem is systemic and long-standing.

„This happened because the few oligarchs who have long managed, meaning, managed the policies of the Ministry of Agriculture, contributed to the fact that cooperatives in Bulgaria are in second place. What priority are we talking about then in terms of cooperation?“

Karakolev is of the opinion that a change is needed, otherwise the good intentions of the government will not yield a good result.

„We have seen what „Progressive Bulgaria“ offers; we support this as a model for the development of Bulgarian livestock breeding. Without cooperation, Bulgarian livestock breeding is doomed to bankruptcy, it is leaving.“

According to him, analyses and strategies must be applied consistently.

In response, Minister Abrovski commented on the preparation of analyses and future reforms in the sector.

„When I took office as minister, it turned out that no one had even prepared the public procurement for the assignment of these analyses. "We are currently finalizing the public procurement procedures so that they can be launched," said Agriculture Minister Plamen Abrovski.

The minister also outlined a longer-term goal - in the programming period, which will begin in 2028, there will be changed support schemes and measures aimed at developing Bulgarian production.

On the topic of the influence of certain economic interests, Abrovski said that at the opening of the sheep breeders' assembly he will familiarize himself in detail with Karakolev's information.