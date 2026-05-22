The National Assembly approved a new CPC. The reasons: Bulgaria risks losing millions of euros

The National Assembly voted in the first reading to establish a new Commission for Combating Corruption, informs from "Focus". Behind the haste lies a solid financial logic: Bulgaria risks losing hundreds of millions of euros of European funds.

The immediate reason is the blocked approximately 215 million euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan - the European Commission is withholding the money because the country does not have a politically independent anti-corruption body. But Brussels went further: it warned that after the closure of the previous commission, it may also demand the return of the already paid 143 million euros, allocated specifically for this reform. The total bill in the worst-case scenario exceeds 358 million euros.

The deputies shortened the deadline for proposals between the two readings to four days - a signal that the political will for a quick adoption of the law is present for now.

Under the bill, the commission will have five members, with members being appointed by different institutions - the National Assembly, the President, the Supreme Courts and the Supreme Bar Council. The mandate is five years without the right to re-election, and the chairmanship rotates every year by drawing lots - a mechanism aimed at neutralizing political influence on the leadership.

The powers of the new body are broad: from prevention and analysis of corruption risks to active investigation of bribery, abuse of office and money laundering. The commission will check property declarations and conflicts of interest and will have operational-search and investigative powers.