The Minister of Justice: Sarafov should show honor and retire from the judicial system

I believe that there are quite decent people working in the prosecutor's office, both prosecutors and investigators, who have professional integrity and who do their daily work, and they should be supported. People who have exercised the functions of the judicial nomenclature for a very long time should not weigh down with their presence the magistrates who go to work every day, every day carry the burden of the prosecution as masters of the pre-trial proceedings. I would not call on Mr. Sarafov to retire from this judicial system, but I would congratulate him if he did. This was told to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament by Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov.

The fight against behind-the-scenes and unregulated influences must start there, which is why I hope he will show enough honor and make the decisions to free the prosecutor's office and the people who stand behind it from their presence, Naydenov said.

I don't know how many more legislative changes we need to propose to deal with this situation, but we will propose as many as are necessary, the Justice Minister said.

Asked what he would do if Sarafov does not leave the judicial system on his own, he said: "I am already doing it, we are continuing with the procedure for his disciplinary release".