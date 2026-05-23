RHI: Water in part of Dobrich is unfit for drinking

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Dobrich issued a regulation to stop the water supply and use of water for drinking and domestic purposes in the area of the "Petar Sariyski" (Rezhiata)" after deviations in water quality were found, BNR reports.

The reason for the inspection was received on May 19, 2026 a signal about water with a non-specific odor in the neighborhood. After sampling and laboratory tests, it was established that the water does not meet health requirements for microbiological indicators – presence of discrepancies in enterococci and microbial count at 22°C.

Additionally requested laboratory analyses by the water supply company confirm deviations in physico-chemical indicators according to the requirements of Regulation No. 9/2001 on the quality of water intended for drinking and domestic purposes.

According to the RHI, the water in the affected areas represents a potential hazard to the health of consumers, which is why today, May 22, a prescription was issued, confirmed by an order of the director of the inspection.

The RHI specifies that in the rest of the city of Dobrich, the water meets health requirements and can be used without restrictions for drinking and domestic purposes.