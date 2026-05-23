Ivan Demerdzhiev: No information about victims after the floods

There is no information about victims after the floods in the Tarnovo and Gabrovo regions, announced the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in Plovdiv, quoted by bTV.

According to him, the evacuation in the settlements is preventive.

"We are doing everything necessary and possible to act preventively in order to prevent victims. The teams on site are working to establish the consequences of the floods and accordingly we will begin their removal as soon as possible. The good thing is that the forecast is for the river levels to drop, but we are closely monitoring the process in both the Gabrovo and Tarnovo regions," said Demerdzhiev.

The Yantra River overflowed its bed in the area of the "Radichevets" district in Gabrovo due to the torrential rain on May 22-23. Later in the evening, the Municipality of Gabrovo declared a state of emergency for parts of the municipality due to the torrential rainfall.

The Yantra River overflowed its banks overnight, many places, houses and yards along its banks are flooded, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo announced this morning.

The entrance to the city from Stara Zagora is closed, bypass routes have been built. In Debelets, the stadium and the industrial zone are flooded, as well as the “Assenov“ neighborhood.

A state of emergency was declared overnight in Veliko Tarnovo due to the intense rainfall.