More showers and hail are coming in the new week

Thunderstorms, intense rainfall and the risk of hail will mark the weekends in our country. Despite the lack of serious temperature amplitudes, the atmosphere will retain its high degree of instability over the next 48 hours.

After a short lull in some areas on Saturday, precipitation will again cover the entire country. The most significant amounts of rain are expected in the territory of Northern Bulgaria. Cumulonimbus clouds will develop in the afternoon, with the potential for hail being highest in the central and eastern parts of the country.

Sunday will also offer changeable weather. Before noon, the clouds will temporarily break, but in the afternoon short but intense precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and local hail, is expected again. Temperatures over the weekend will remain in the range of 20 to 25 degrees. Stronger gusts of northerly wind will also be felt in the eastern half of the country.

The beginning of the upcoming week will bring a calming of the processes. The mornings will be mostly sunny, and the afternoon showers will be of a local nature. Daytime temperatures will start to rise, reaching typical summer values of almost 30 degrees around Wednesday. However, early forecasts allow for the passage of a cold atmospheric front in the middle of the week, which will again bring short-term intense rains, thunderstorms and hail, especially in the region of Northeastern Bulgaria. By the end of the week, thermometers will return to the levels of 20-25 degrees.