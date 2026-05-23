Hospitals refused to admit Lyuben Dilov-son. The MP is still in serious condition

Lyuben Dilov-son landed in Sofia late on Friday evening, transported by medical plane from Rome.

The GERB MP was admitted for treatment at a Government Hospital. Before that, however, two hospitals in Sofia refused to admit him for treatment. He suffered a heart attack a month ago in Italy and is in serious condition, writes Lupa.bg, citing information from relatives of the GERB MP.

Unfortunately, Dilov's condition is serious – he suffered a stroke and heart attack in Italy and was kept under anesthesia after coming out of a coma.

The doctors' grim prognosis is that Lyuben Dilov will recover for at least two years after the severe blow, and he will have to spend the next few months in hospital.

Dilov suffered a heart attack during a family trip to Rome. He and his children left for Italy immediately after the elections on April 19. Just a day before the start of the parliament, the hospital in Rome informed his relatives that he had already been contacted.

He has not yet been sworn in as an MP

Lyuben Dilov – son entered the 52nd National Assembly as second on the GERB list in Burgas, but was not sworn in as an MP due to a serious health incident.

However, he is registered as a member of parliament, since there is a decision of the Central Election Commission, by which he was declared elected, even though he did not take the oath.