Grandfather cut his throat, they took him to a hospital in Pleven

A grandfather from Vratsa cut his throat, the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The incident happened yesterday in Byala Slatina, BulNews.bg specified.

The regional department received a report about an 84-year-old local resident who had probably attempted suicide.

Police and an ambulance immediately arrived at the address indicated by the complainant. The grandfather was quickly taken by specialized transport to a hospital in Pleven for treatment. According to police, there is currently no danger to his life.

No other information about the incident has been reported.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case.