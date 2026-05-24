10,500 students and cultural figures will join the May 24 procession in Burgas

Burgas nearly 10,500 students, clergy representatives, cultural and community center figures will join the festive procession on the occasion of May 24. The festive column, led by the Burgas clergy, will start from “Troykata“ square along “Aleksandrovska“ and “Bogoridi“ streets to the Sea Garden, where students will lay flowers at monuments from the Alley of the Revivalists, writes BNR.

On the holiday day, a 3-meter marble monument to the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius will be unveiled by the Sliven Metropolitan Arseny in the center of Pomorie.

The city-wide celebration of the holiday of Bulgarian literature and culture will include 34 kindergartens, 45 educational institutions, representatives of all universities and academic branches in Burgas. The festive procession will traditionally be led by the Burgas clergy, who will carry the portraits of St. Cyril and Methodius and a large banner with the inscription “Go people, revived“. Guards ensembles, brass bands and student majorette groups will sound the central streets of the city with festive music.

In Pomorie, next to the temple “Holy Nativity of the Virgin“ A three-meter marble monument to the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius will be unveiled. The author of the sculpture is Assoc. Prof. Georgi Minchev, and the financing is provided by the municipality.

Milcho Talev is the main initiator of the construction of the monument to the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius in Pomorie.