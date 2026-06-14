Ukrainian journalist about Oleg Nevzorov: He sold one apartment several times

The owner of the corporation "KUB" Oleg Nevzorov has been associated with property fraud in Ukraine, and the victims number in the hundreds. This was stated on the air of BTV by the investigative journalist from Odessa Irina Grib, who has been investigating his activities for years.

Grib has been an investigative journalist and blogger in Ukraine for more than 20 years. According to her, she has worked on a number of cases related to property and financial schemes, including those involving Nevzorov.

Among his largest projects in Ukraine are "Aquamarine" and "Gagarin". According to Grib, they have become the subject of legal proceedings due to allegations of financial fraud and abuse.

„I have known Oleg Nevzorov for a long time. He combined apartments and gave them different numbers. He sold the same apartment to different people two or three times. That is why people went to court. They lost their money. They lost their homes“, says Irina Grib.

According to her, it was through the objects „Gagarin 1“, „Gagarin 2“ and „Aquamarine“ that Nevzorov accumulated initial capital, after which he began to engage in construction.

The journalist claims that Nevzorov is a person who knows how to convince people and gain their trust.

„I have openly written that I call him a fraudster and a swindler. You can quote me, I am ready to appear in court, because the number of people he has defrauded is huge“, says Grib.

According to her, it is important for the Bulgarian investigative authorities to trace the origin and movement of the funds invested in the “Baba Alino“ project in Varna.

“What is being talked about in Odessa is that it needs to be seen through whom the money passed. According to my sources, it passed through the United Arab Emirates“, she says.

Grib also claims that the names of businessmen Vladimir Galanternik and Boris Kaufman are being mentioned in Odessa in connection with investments in Bulgarian projects. However, these claims have not been independently confirmed.

According to her, after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022, Nevzorov began actively looking for investors to invest in Bulgaria.

„People who had properties, assets and money in Ukraine had to decide where to direct them. The closest to Odessa are Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria. Then Oleg appeared, who said he had connections in Bulgarian institutions, in the municipality of Varna and with the services“, says Grib.

The journalist claims that Nevzorov tried to contact her several times through intermediaries and even offered her money to “make an agreement“.

She also talks about her meeting with him before the war, during a press conference for the “Aquamarine“ project. According to her, she then brought deceived investors from another of his projects - – “Gagarin“, but they were not allowed into the hall.

“They let me in as a journalist. He didn't know me by face, but I knew him. He talked for a long time that journalists, including Irina Grib, were after him. And I stood opposite him and listened. When he finished, I started asking him questions. After the fifth or sixth question, he got up and started running away from me“, she says.

According to Grib, the schemes in Ukraine and Bulgaria worked differently. She claims that properties from the “Baba Alino“ project are still offered on Ukrainian websites through real estate agencies in Odessa.

“The first level is collecting money from influential people. The second is selling to ordinary Ukrainians. "And what he did in Bulgaria is on a completely different level," says the journalist.

It is unknown where Oleg Nevzorov is currently. According to Grib, rumors are also circulating in Ukraine that he may be hiding, but she emphasizes that there is no confirmation of this information.

According to her, it is important to establish when and how Nevzorov left Ukraine after the start of the war, since men in the country are subject to mobilization.

The State Agency "National Security" and the Bulgarian services have information about Nevzorov's whereabouts, and the chairman of the relevant parliamentary committee indicated that the data is sufficient to lead to arrests.