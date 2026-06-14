The former chairman of the National Patients' Organization, Dr. Stanimir Hasardjiev, made his first public comment after spending nearly eight months in custody. In an open letter to the media, he categorically rejects the accusations brought against him and states that an image of a previously convicted person has been built against him.

To his position, Hasardjiev also attached additional data on the criminal past of the person presented as a victim in his case.

We are publishing the position of Dr. Stanimir Hasardjiev without editorial intervention:

After nearly eight months in custody, last week I was released on an unprecedented

high bail of 60,000 euros, collected with great effort by my relatives, friends and people who did not abandon me. I thank everyone who helped me and my family at this difficult time. Without this support, I would not have had a chance to speak with my own voice again.

I plead not guilty to any of the four charges brought against me. A public image of a person already convicted was built against me, while I was kept under lock and key and without a real opportunity to defend myself. I am accused of fornication with a person in relation to whom, according to forensic medical data, no traces of sexual violence were found. The fact that this person is a repeat offender, repeatedly convicted of violent robberies both in Bulgaria and in the UK, was conveniently concealed.

I am attributed a connection with narcotics, found on different persons, in different situations and during different police actions. For more than twenty years, I have been working with people in difficult life and health situations, including people with addictions. It is this part of my life and work that has been distorted and used against me.

I take the publicly made suggestions that I have acted maliciously with regard to my own health and that of others with particular gravity. This is unacceptable, illegal and deeply stigmatizing. I have been fighting my own battle for my health for over ten years and if these accusations were true, I would have been dead long ago.

They have turned my private life, my sexuality, my correspondence and my private photos into a media scandal in order to produce sensation, moral stigmatisation and hatred towards the community to which I proudly belong. I categorically reject these accusations and the way in which they were presented to the public.

Even more worrying is a coincidence that cannot be ignored. All actions to discredit me began after I presented to the prosecutor's office indisputable evidence of documentary and financial crimes, in which there is evidence that a person who previously held high positions in the health system was involved. There is still no clear and visible result in this case. Its deadline continues to be extended on the grounds that it is of "particularly legal complexity".

Instead of taking action on the signal I submitted about possible misuse of European funds, rapid police raids followed at my home, led by the same responsible institutions. During these actions, computers, servers and documents related to the activities of the organization I led were repeatedly seized, which practically blocked its work and caused damage not only to me personally, but also to the cause I have been working for for years. This coincidence in time is too serious to be ignored without question.

The hardest thing for me is not only that I became a defendant. The worst thing is that I became the victim of a crime, institutional inaction, and media stigmatization at the same time. Instead of protection, I received accusations. Instead of a presumption of innocence, I received a public verdict from people who do not respect the law in their desire to rise in the hierarchy. Instead of humane treatment, I received disclosure of personal data and humiliation at a time when I was physically deprived of the opportunity to defend myself.

I will not pursue my case through the media. I will defend myself in court. But I will not remain silent when guilt is suggested against me, when facts are changed, and when my personal life is used as a tool for public destruction.

In the near future, I will present a more complete and systematic response with specific documents, dates, and chronology. I will show what really happened, what was kept secret, and how a narrative convenient for the institutions and the media was constructed, which has nothing to do with the truth.

I thank once again everyone who stood by me. I ask the editorial staff for objectivity, professional distance, and respect for my right to defense. The truth is not established in briefings and headlines. The truth is established with facts and in accordance with the law.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE PERSON PRESENTED AS THE “VICTIM“

The person Georgi Yordanov Georgiev from the “Hristo Botev“ neighborhood of the capital came to my home on 08.09.2025 at the invitation of an acquaintance of mine. At that moment, neither I nor my other guests had any idea that Georgi Yordanov had just been released from prison in the UK after serving a sentence for numerous robberies and thefts. According to the defense, he is also well known to the Bulgarian authorities as a repeat offender; There are numerous cases against him, as well as convictions since he was a minor.

After stealing 160 leva from my home, Georgi Yordanov was discovered by neighbors on their balcony after hours of hiding, claiming that he had been kidnapped. When the police arrived, he already stated that he had been sexually assaulted. So I, along with my three guests, were detained for 24 hours.

On the same day, a forensic examination was performed on Georgi Yordanov, which, according to the data already presented in court, did not reveal any traces of sexual assault, which is why we were later released. This is a significant fact that never received the same publicity as the accusations against me.

In the following days and weeks, Georgi Yordanov repeatedly changed his testimony. It is on the basis of these changing allegations that another search and seizure operation was carried out in my home on 17.10.2025, in the dark of the day and in the presence of my guests, on the day of my birthday. This was followed by a new showy arrest without a warrant, a search of the apartment and searches of the guests present and arriving on the street. Everything found during the searches was automatically attributed to me as the owner of the apartment, regardless of whose specific home it was found.

Even more telling is that while I and the other defendants were held in custody, Georgi Yordanov was left at large and subsequently committed at least two more serious crimes. He has been charged with robbing a petrol station and robbing a taxi driver who was forcibly restrained with his car seat belt.

According to media reports from the UK, Georgi Georgiev has been sentenced by Lincoln Crown Court to four and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery committed over a four-day period in Boston, Lincolnshire. This is an external and publicly verifiable source which confirms that the person, who is being presented in Bulgaria unilaterally as an undisputed victim, has a serious criminal history and a pattern of violent behaviour.