GERB leader Boyko Borisov commented on current political topics during a briefing in Shumen, touching on the work of the new government, the upcoming drawing down of new state debt and support for Ukraine.

Regarding the new cabinet, Borisov said that it should be given time to show results.

„We believe that a 100-day tolerance should be given. As a systemic party, we believe that this is the right thing to do“, said the GERB leader.

He also commented on the upcoming assumption of new debt of up to 3.8 billion euros, emphasizing that he is aware of the responsibility that comes with governing the state.

“I have been prime minister three times and I have borne responsibility“, said Borisov.

According to him, GERB has left behind visible results in the infrastructure and development of the country.

“They only attack us and we only build. Everything that has been built has been built by GERB“, he said.

Borisov also commented on the topic of military aid to Ukraine, after he was asked about a possible suspension of supplies.

“Bulgaria has not donated weapons. Bulgaria was selling weapons, as a member of the European Union we are helping“, he pointed out.

The GERB leader emphasized that support for Ukraine does not mean a lack of criticism of the government in the country.

“We also have our remarks about corruption in Ukraine, but we are helping the Ukrainian people, who are being bombed“, Borisov said.

He also commented on the situation surrounding Georgi Kandev - who resigned as Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, explaining why he voted against him appearing in parliament.

“I thought that Kandev, having said A, would also say B, especially when I saw that he cried. That's why I voted against him coming to parliament, so that it wouldn't become a loud, tragic performance," the GERB leader said.

Borisov made his comments during a visit to Shumen, where he answered questions related to the work of the new cabinet and the current political situation.