20 speeding violations detected during police operation in Vratsa

A total of 20 speeding violations were detected during a specialized police operation in the municipality of Vratsa. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (MIA) in Vratsa, BTA reports.

A total of 85 motor vehicles and 149 people were checked during the operation. Two acts and 21 tickets were drawn up, and 22 electronic tickets were also handed out.

The operation was aimed at controlling risky driving and preventing unregulated competitions such as “races“ with cars and motorcycles. The police teams were deployed on road sections in the municipality of Vratsa that allow high speeds, as well as in places suitable for drifting, the police specified.

Since the beginning of the year, fines have been imposed with a certificate on 35 drivers who were driving motor vehicles with faulty noise-canceling devices. Two certificates for drifting have also been drawn up this year, while last year there were 12, the press center of the Ministry of Interior's Regional Office - Vratsa added.

The government plans to create maps of road sections with an increased risk of traffic accidents, places for illegal competitions, as well as faster exchange of data from cameras and timely delivery of tickets. In this regard, a meeting was recently held, convened by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, with the responsible institutions to discuss measures to increase road safety.