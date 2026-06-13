Bulgarian pilot Nikolay Kalaidzhiev sets sixth Guinness world record

Bulgarian military pilot Nikolay Kalaidzhiev set a sixth Guinness world record by completing 1,000 takeoffs and landings in a circle. He flew a small experimental aircraft. Every hour of flight, the pilot rested for a few minutes with an ice bath, and the aircraft was technically checked and refueled.

At the final landing of the world record, the aircraft, piloted by Nikolay Kalaidzhiev, was greeted by water salutes from the fire engines at the airport – Gorna Oryahovitsa. Our military pilot achieved the Guinness record in an hour and a half less than the time set by his team of 15 hours.

"No one has dared to make 1,000 takeoffs and landings, so we are the first. I planned my seventh world record six months ago. Expect something even more demanding", the record holder told the Bulgarian National Radio.

At the airport in Gorna Oryahovitsa, a special commission was reporting and registering the takeoffs and landings with the ultralight aircraft. The dream of six-time world record holder Nikolay Kalaidzhiev is space. His flights today were also observed by a representative of the company "Vast Space".

The aviation festival was organized by the Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry under the auspices of the Gorna Oryahovitsa municipality.