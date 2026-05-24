Denkov: Bulgaria has a new golden age in literature - with the books of Georgi Gospodinov, Zdravka Evtimova and Rene Kar

"Our education system is very diverse - we have exceptional achievements in many areas such as natural sciences, but also world vice-champions in debate competitions, philosophy. What we see is that in Bulgaria there are pearls in every field, but the pity is that very little is heard about them".

This was stated by the former Prime Minister and former Minister of Education and Science, Academician Nikolay Denkov, to the Bulgarian National Radio.

In his words, the opening of Bulgaria - to be part of Europe, of world processes and thus to develop our talent and skills, to show them to the whole world.

According to him, Bulgaria has a golden age of Bulgarian literature - with the books of Georgi Gospodinov, Zdravka Evtimova, Rene Karabash.

"At the same time, we have another 5% of our children who are lost from 1st to 4th-5th grade. There are about 10% who are lost from 5th to 8th grade. Along with the pearls that have begun to shine, some other children remain forgotten and this is the main problem and an opportunity that will help us in the coming years to go to another level", commented Academician Denkov.

He pointed out that the problems in Sliven and Kardzhali are very serious. Not only Sofia is performing well, but also Varna, Plovdiv, Smolyan, the former Minister of Education reported.

"Knowledge, skills - this will ensure the future of children. If we have to sort out what needs to be done, the key is that teachers who are dedicated to the mission of working with children must enter, and they must be supported,", urged Academician Denkov.

According to him, in addition to being useful, the school must be interesting for children. There must be a change in the entire mentality of why children should be in school, said Academician Nikolay Denkov.

"It is important that the competitions announced for teachers are not won along party lines. This system was used so that GERB and DPS could take over the entire education system along party lines", he also called.