Emil Radev: Everything in "Baba Alino" happened before the wide-closed eyes of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

"Everything in "Baba Alino" happened before the wide-closed eyes of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. The buildings according to satellite images appeared after the end of 2023, when he was in power. No one can convince me that an investor will pour over 200 million into illegal buildings without the assurance of the municipality and the control authorities. All these excuses that they cannot inspect the complex because of security are not true. Kotsev has over 100 police officers at his disposal," said MEP from GERB Emil Radev in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS.

"After the comment of the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, the European media published the news as the leading one. Dozens of my colleagues began to ask questions with concern why Bulgaria's position had changed so much. From the statement it was understood that all arms supplies to Ukraine were being stopped, but it turned out that this was not the case. It came very late, as we are in a very delicate situation - we are negotiating the PVA, we expect to conclude agreements with key arms manufacturers," he also said.

"Any opportunity to renegotiate the agreement for "Botaş", which would reduce the financial burden, deserves to be used. If the Turkish side wants a constructive dialogue, this is a positive signal. Success depends on concrete decisions, not on good intentions. Our good relations with our southern neighbor are very important. Their expansion can bring new economic positives", he added.

The MEP also commented on the blocking of the issuance of a commemorative 2-euro coin. "I would not speculate if there is no official confirmation. Within the EU, these things are discussed based on facts, not rumors. The BNB is currently conducting good negotiations. The Cyrillic alphabet is one of the official languages in the EU, so it is normal to commemorate its history through commemorative initiatives, including euro coins. The refusal does not come from the Slavic side", Radev specified.

"The success of "Progressive Bulgaria" is largely due to a characteristic feature of the Bulgarian people - the search for a new savior. When the accumulated expectations are not justified and the cycle of elections begins again. People are tired of "assembly", he commented.