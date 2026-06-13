Mihail Konstantinov: Party quotas in the CEC should be determined by the number of votes of the parties

"What has been published as an algorithm for determining party quotas in the CEC is incorrect. It sometimes works, but in some cases - not. In this case, it does not work well because it causes objections. The same thing happened in 2021, when it was first applied. Then GERB was also harmed and served a 5-year term with 4, instead of 5 members,", said in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS, the former Deputy Chairman of the CEC and current Head of the Electoral Analyses and Forecasts Sector at "Gallup International Balkan" Prof. Mikhail Konstantinov.

"Party quotas in the composition of the CEC should be determined based on the votes cast for the parties, and not on the basis of the mandates won. We need to know what to do when we have equal remainders according to the Hare-Niemeier method. A party cannot have a majority, so it must return 1 or 2 mandates. Until it is said what algorithm should be applied, it will be this way", explained Prof. Konstantinov.

He commented on the first month of the government of "Progressive Bulgaria". "The rulers cannot talk to the public. There is no communication between themselves and they cannot explain what they are doing. When a political force is experienced, it chooses several spokespeople to explain what policies they are pursuing. When one person explains, it becomes clear. With "Progressive Bulgaria" we have more than one. A very important position in a party is that of a spokesperson," he pointed out.

"The government started with mistakes, but things are starting to get better. There are no brilliant actions on the part of the deputies," said Prof. Konstantinov.

"According to the surveys so far, Iliyana Yotova will reach a runoff. The support of "Progressive Bulgaria" is absolutely necessary for her. If she doesn't have it, it will be considered a betrayal by society. She is loyal to her former partner and current Prime Minister Rumen Radev," he commented.

He also commented on the hypothesis of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev running for the presidential couple. "They will fight for a runoff. They have the example of Boyko Borisov, who went from Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior to Mayor of Sofia and three times Prime Minister of the country," the analyst pointed out.