Shishkov will inspect the repair of the road between Vratsa and Montana

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov will check on site the readiness to begin ongoing repairs on a total of 57 kilometers of the international road E-79 in the districts of Vidin, Montana and Vratsa.

The activities are expected to be completed by the end of next month, and until then, traffic in some sections of the road will be on bypass routes.

This afternoon near the village of Kravoder in Vratsa, the regional minister will check what organization has been created for the upcoming ongoing repairs. 8 kilometers of the first-class route will be repaired near the village, and another 2 kilometers of the Vratsa bypass at the entrance to the city will be re-asphalted in the district.

In Vidin district, 26 kilometers between Dimovo and Belotintsi will be repaired, and in Montana district - 8 km between Belotintsi and Smolyanovtsi and 13 km from the Montana bypass to the village of Sumer.

In places, two layers of the asphalt pavement will be replaced, in others there will be large-scale patching, and in some places re-asphalting along the width of the roadway. The repair is expected to be completed by the end of June. Until then, there will be a change in traffic through the Northwest. In some places, traffic will be redirected through detours, and in others, freight and light vehicles will be separated.

Detailed information about the current traffic situation can be found on the RIA hotline and website.