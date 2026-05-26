Dryanovo shakes off watery hell, damage assessment continues

After the disaster in Northern Bulgaria, the cleanup of the damage in the most affected areas continues.

Commissions are conducting inspections and assessing the consequences of the disaster.

In Dryanovo, volunteers have been helping to rebuild the damaged houses since yesterday.

Work is also underway to clear two bridges at the Dryanovo Monastery and the area around the holy monastery.

The stadium in the city has been destroyed, and the municipality says it will take months to cope and is hoping for help from the state.