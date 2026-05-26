Military equipment will be moving for the exercise “STRIKE BACK 26”

A large-scale movement of military personnel and military equipment begins from today until June 13 along the country's road and railway network in connection with the international tactical live-fire exercise “STRIKE BACK 26” (”STRIKE BACK 26”) at the ”Koren” training ground near Haskovo, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The exercise will involve servicemen from the Land Forces of Bulgaria, Romania, the United States, Turkey and the NATO Multinational Battle Group in the country.

On May 31 and June 1, the formations from the rotational contingent of the United States Land Forces and the NATO Multinational Battle Group will move from the ”Novo Selo” training ground to Haskovo.

On June 1, they will be joined by representatives of the armed forces of Turkey and Romania, who will move from the border crossings to the training ground. All columns with automotive equipment will be escorted by teams of the ”Military Police” Service.