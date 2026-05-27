Minister Shishkov on the construction in "Baba Alino": All institutions have their eyes wide open

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski, the Deputy Minister of Interior Kaloyan Miltenov, experts from the Regional Directorate for National Construction Control - Varna, the Regional Directorate for Forestry - Varna and others discussed at an extraordinary working meeting at the Varna Regional Administration issues related to the construction of an illegal complex in the Baba Alino area near the "Golden Sands" resort near Varna.

The construction was completed in 2001 and it is no coincidence, because only until then can a certificate of tolerance be issued. All constructions after 2001 without construction documents should be removed, he specified.

"We have three certificates of tolerance with false content. All institutions are wide-eyed. We expect two institutions - Varna Municipality and the Prosecutor's Office - to do their job. We hope that the real culprits will be punished. This cannot be organized by one employee in the municipal administration", Minister Shishkov pointed out.

„In 2005, the property was state property - of the Ministry of Agriculture, and in the same year it was exchanged for private property somewhere else. By the method of substitutions, it became private property, but according to the law its purpose cannot be changed. "On October 23, 2023, forestry officials conducted an inspection and found that illegal logging and construction were taking place," said the Minister of Agriculture, Plamen Abrovski.