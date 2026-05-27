Angel Naydenov: Russia is losing more territory than it occupies

A sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine by Russia is being observed. The latest strikes, in which cruise missiles and the Oreshnik missile were used, give me reason to make such a statement. The intensity of the strikes is increasing. Everything that is happening gives reason to think that an escalation of the war is being sought. This was stated by former Defense Minister Angel Naydenov in the program "From the Day" on BNT.

Russia is losing more territory than it occupies. Russia loses nearly 35,000 servicemen per month. Ukraine is demonstrating capabilities, both in terms of deterring Russian attacks and in terms of its own production of military equipment. It demonstrates the ability to strike deep into Russian territory. The strikes not only give Russia a sense of war, but also hit the energy infrastructure, which directly affects the country's economy, he explained.

The attack with the "Oreshnik" missile is considered a psychological and political act, a demonstration of force and a search for a psychological effect. The launch of this missile is devoid of military meaning. This attack was condemned by everyone, Naydenov explained.

The call for the withdrawal of Western diplomats from Kiev is in the realm of demonstrations of force and threats. The lack of reaction from the United States is striking. I attribute it to President Trump's commitment to Iran. Time is not working for the United States. The US naval blockade is causing economic damage to Iran, but this is reflected in markets around the world. This is increasing pressure on the American president. He has no useful step back, the former defense minister said.

In practice, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have not been held since the beginning of the war in Iran. Europe is looking for its role in these negotiations. The whole issue is not only about finding the most appropriate negotiating team, but also about Europe defending itself, he emphasized.

I do not see in Prime Minister Radev's words a refusal to help Ukraine, but first of all, satisfying the needs of Bulgaria and Bulgarian citizens. I view his words as pragmatism and criticism, Angel Naydenov also said.