Father of deceased girl from Blagoevgrad: My daughter was manipulated and tortured

A turnaround after the tragedy in Blagoevgrad. The 20-year-old student detained for the death of a 16-year-old girl was released from custody. Her body was found after falling from the fifth floor. Another boy also fell from the apartment, but survived and is being treated at “Pirogov”.

The father of the deceased girl made an emotional statement to public television after the court's decision. He said that his daughter was manipulated and tortured. “What does a 16-year-old girl in love do? Romeo and Juliet were both 16 and 15. Her psyche is total damage. She was used, manipulated, and my daughter is probably not the only one. This is a whole system, a scheme, a very long and large channel”, Stoine Stoynev pointed out.

In court today, the student Alexander Georgiev, accused of premeditated murder, fell into complete silence, handcuffed on his legs and arms. In the courtroom, it became clear that according to witness statements, the student became aggressive after using LSD. However, no one saw whether he was the person who threw the girl out the window. The judge decided that there was no evidence and released Georgiev. “I am satisfied that the court made a correct reading of the information collected so far”, commented Alexander Georgiev's lawyer – Penko Nenov.

Themis's decision met with a violent reaction from the father of the deceased girl. “How much are you worth, Judge Uzunova, knowing what happened there? "Fighting, torture... My daughter was thrown out the window, and then there is no evidence? Mrs. Uzunova, you are not a judge for me. You are a shame for the entire system," the father of the deceased teenager criticized the judge.

In the late afternoon, a meeting was held at the Municipality with the participation of school principals and representatives of the police and other institutions. The topic - how to stop drug distribution.