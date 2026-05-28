"Trend": Growth in optimism after the parliamentary elections

Growth in optimism after the parliamentary elections. The 52nd National Assembly begins its work with significantly higher public trust compared to the previous parliament. Rumen Radev's cabinet starts with a 45% positive attitude. The presidential institution retains the highest rating.

These are the main conclusions from the "Trend" survey.

The change in the political situation in the country, following the elections on April 19, leads to an increase in positive attitudes about the future of Bulgaria – the share of optimists increases by 5% compared to the previous month and reaches 52%, while 36% express pessimism.

The 52nd National Assembly begins its work with significantly higher public trust compared to the previous parliament. The positive attitude towards his work has increased significantly - from 10% in April to 31% this month.

The newly formed government begins its mandate with a 45% positive attitude, while 36% express a negative opinion. The cabinet enjoys the support of nearly nine out of ten voters of “Progressive Bulgaria“, as well as about a quarter of those voting for MRF, DB and PP.

Nearly half (48%) assess the work of the presidential institution positively, and 33% negatively, with the president also adding 8 percentage points of positive assessments compared to the previous month, again related to the new political situation in the country. The approval is not concentrated among certain voters, but to varying degrees covers the electorate of all parliamentaryly represented forces. The highest assessment for the president is registered among voters of “Progressive Bulgaria“ - nearly nine out of ten. Another four out of ten voters for the DPS and PP, about a third of the voters of the DB, as well as a quarter of the supporters of GERB and “Vazrazhdane“, give a positive assessment.

The parliamentary elections held on April 19 are assessed as fair by the majority of Bulgarians (51%), while 21% believe that they were unfair. A comparison with the previous parliamentary elections in October 2024 shows a more positive assessment of the organization and conduct of the vote - 54% believe that the elections in April were held more fairly, 22% see no difference, and only 6% believe that they were more unfair than the previous ones.

Expectations for the economic situation in the country are improving. While in April 18% expect an improvement in the next year, in May the share of optimists increases to 27%. Respectively, pessimistic attitudes are decreasing – from 40% in April to 28% this month.

A similar dynamic is observed in terms of personal well-being. A quarter of Bulgarians (25%) expect an improvement in their standard of living in the next year – 6% more than in April. The share of those expecting a deterioration decreases to 27% from 34% a month earlier.

Study sheet

The “Trend“ survey was commissioned by “24 Chasa“. It is dedicated to public attitudes towards the main institutions and expectations for the economic situation in the country.

The survey was conducted between May 16 and 22, 2026, through a direct semi-standardized "face-to-face" interview with a tablet among 1,000 people aged 18+.