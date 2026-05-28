MPs discuss new rules of procedure for the activities of the Parliament

MPs will discuss the new rules of procedure for the organization and activities of the National Assembly. The changes proposed by the ruling party were sharply criticized by the opposition and defined as an "attempt to silence".

The adoption of the new rules of procedure for the National Assembly is the only item on today's agenda of MPs. "Progressive Bulgaria" proposes that on the so-called opposition day – every first Wednesday of the month, no hearings of ministers may be held. The restriction that the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers can postpone answering an oral question up to two times is removed.

The obligation of institutions, including state bodies and local authorities, to provide MPs with information and documents is abolished. The creation of Temporary Inquiry Committees is being limited - such committees can be requested with the signatures of 48 MPs, and only the ruling parties have that many in a parliamentary group.

The Committee for the Preparation of New Rules of Procedure also supported their proposal that the Speaker of the National Assembly initiate changes to the agenda without the need to convene a Presidential Council beforehand. He will be able to participate in the debates on a given issue even while chairing a session.

The time for speeches and procedures by MPs is being reduced, and the deadline for familiarizing with draft laws is being shortened - from 72 hours is reduced to 24.

The rule introduced during the election campaign for the NA not to meet was also canceled.

The standing parliamentary committees were reduced by one, with the one on demographic issues moving to the social committee.

The opposition declared itself against all these changes.

In order for the regulations to be finally adopted, they must be voted on in the plenary hall.