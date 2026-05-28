The 75-meter building in "Mladost": SOS should come up with a decision at its meeting today

The Sofia Municipal Council will consider the report on the construction of the 75-meter building in the capital's "Mladost" neighborhood at its meeting. The people of the neighborhood declared themselves against the construction of the tall building on "Alexander Malinov" Blvd. and went on a protest, BNT recalls.



Due to civil discontent, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev returned the report for revision and today it will be the first item on the agenda of the Sofia Municipal Council. The protesters demand that the report be rejected completely.

Yesterday they blocked traffic in front of the municipality, and then Malinov Blvd. for about an hour.