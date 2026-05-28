The mayor of Lom was removed from office

The court in Lom removed the mayor of the city, Tsvetan Petrov, from office, BNT reported.

On May 12, 2026, the prosecutor's office announced that he had been brought in as a defendant in a case for a crime against the political rights of citizens. During the investigation, sufficient evidence was collected for the person's guilt.

On April 15, 2026, in the administrative building of a municipal enterprise in Lom, in his capacity as an official and in the performance of his official duties, he offered 50 euros to employees of the enterprise to vote for a certain political coalition and with a specific preference in the elections on April 19.

If found guilty, the law provides for a penalty of imprisonment from 2 to 7 years and a fine in the amount of 5,112.92 to 15,338.76 euros.