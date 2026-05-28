The Mayor of Kardzhali after the interrogation: I am not a criminal and I am not hiding

The Mayor of Kardzhali Erol Myumyun left the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where he had earlier been taken for questioning. “I am not a criminal, I have no intention and I am not hiding from anyone, at 10:10 a.m. to be served with a summons for 10:00 a.m. the same day“, he said.

The Mayor indicated that he was questioned about two public procurements. According to him, there is no need to chase him and look for him as a criminal, because he has never been in hiding.

Myumyun also said that he will cooperate with the investigative authorities.

After leaving the police, the mayor returned to the Kardzhali Municipality.

Earlier today, the municipal administration announced that the mayor had been taken for questioning to the police. After the information about his being taken to the Regional Directorate became known, supporters of the MRF began to gather in front of the building. Among them were the chairman of the Kardzhali Municipal Council Muharrem Muharrem, the deputy mayor of Kardzhali Tunjai Shukryu, as well as municipal employees. Employees of various municipal structures also came, as well as mayors of city halls. The entire leadership of the Kardzhali Municipality was also present. The mayor of Kardzhali has been taken for questioning in connection with the collection of evidence regarding a public procurement offence, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said at a briefing for journalists in Veliko Tarnovo. He specified that Erol Emin Mumun was not detained, but was taken for questioning.