Demerdzhiev responded to the MRF: It is terrible that some people use Kurban Bayram to hide behind it from the law

I am addressing Bulgarian Muslims directly on these sacred days for you.

It is terrible and politically unclean that some people use Kurban Bayram to hide behind it from the law. While you open your hearts for peace and good neighborliness, political players are trying to open the “ethnic card“ to create fear.

Checking legality is not repression - it is respect for every honest taxpayer, regardless of whether he prays in a church or a mosque.

Bulgaria is an example for all of Europe - the only true model where Christians and Muslims live as brothers.

This was published on his Facebook page by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, after the leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski described the taking of the mayor of Kardzhali, Erol Mumun, for questioning as “police violence and arbitrariness”. Here is more from Demerdzhiev's comment:

But the law is the same for everyone. Every mayor is obliged to be honest with his people, and the law enforcement agencies are obliged to check when there are suspicions of violations committed or violations committed. No post and no faith are immune from the truth. Being equal before the law is not a punishment, but a higher form of freedom. Everything else is manipulation by weak people who want to hold you hostage to their own mistakes.

The Ministry of Interior does not divide people by ethnicity, gender, religion, etc., but by those who obey the law and those who think they are above it. The time of the untouchables is over! Be calm, peace in Bulgaria is unshakable, because it is built on justice, traditions and mutual respect, and not on political deals and manipulations! See less