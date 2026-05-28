The son of businessman Atanas Bobokov - Bozhidar, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison with a three-year probationary period for possession with the aim of distributing 122 grams of marijuana, the Smolyan District Prosecutor's Office announced.

He was found guilty of being caught with the narcotic substance on January 15, in the "Pamporovo" resort complex.

At the time of the crime, Bobokov was a 12th grade student. He purchased about 125 grams of marijuana, which he distributed in multiple packages with the aim of selling them to different people in "Pamporovo". He then put the packages of marijuana in his personal car.

When inspecting the vehicle, law enforcement authorities found that the accused was in possession of marijuana. The court decision is final and enters into force immediately, without being subject to appeal.