The District Prosecutor's Office-Kardzhali has not been notified of procedural actions taken in the Municipal Administration-Kardzhali.

This was announced by the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria in response to media inquiries, after it became clear that the Mayor of Kardzhali Erol Mumun was taken for questioning earlier today, informs novini.bg.

Investigators from the District Investigation Department of the OP-Kardzhali did not participate in the carrying out of such actions.

Upon receipt of materials, the OP-Kardzhali will conduct an analysis and all actions provided for by law will be taken.

In view of public statements about possible bias of a prosecutor from OP-Kardzhali in connection with the inspection of a public procurement and in order to guarantee the objectivity and impartiality of all actions, after the possible receipt of collected materials, the District Prosecutor's Office-Kardzhali will propose to the acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova that the subsequent actions be assigned to another competent prosecutor's office.