There is a pre-trial proceeding in the case of the mayor of Kardzhali Erol Mumun. This means that there is preliminary evidence of some illegal act and this detention was carried out on this basis. The detention is for interrogation, most likely they also carried out a search, because there is doubt about documents or evidence that confirm such an act. This was stated by the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria” Gen. Rumen Milanov in the program “Face to Face” on bTV, quoted by novini.bg

Is there arbitrariness, you can always say that there is, with the political component, but this is the most understandable police action. It is undoubtedly scandalous, because it is about the mayor of Kardzhali, but there are clearly some other facts that we do not know. It would probably be good for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor's Office to present them to stop the speculation, he explained.

Personally, I do not see an element of revenge in the action. Let us see the facts, so that we can see the law, Milanov urged.

What is more disturbing about the work of the services and the prosecutor's office is that this relationship has been broken, and for years, and now this negative legacy must be minimized. This is the right way. We cannot tolerate this thing continuing any longer, he believes.

The speculation is that this is a matter of ethnic conflict. In the National Assembly, all political forces congratulated the Muslim community on this holiday. If there are facts - then let the law speak, the MP pointed out.

In his words, playing with the ethnic card is a very dangerous game. This is a component of erosion of national security. We should not play with these components.