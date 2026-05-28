Demerdzhiev: Calling one person to testify is in no way a political attack

The grounds for carrying out today's actions against the mayor of Kardzhali Erol Mumun are the need for urgency and they are not limited to interrogation. Rather, it was necessary to collect evidence. In the course of collecting the documents, interrogations were conducted of both the mayor and people related to the issue, and this is a specific public procurement. This was stated by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in the program “From the Day” on BNT, quoted by novini.bg.

Whether the mayor can be charged will be decided by the prosecutor's office, to which the materials are reported, the Ministry of Interior cannot press charges. We have not imposed a detention measure in this case, we are ensuring his presence only for questioning – something that was deemed necessary in connection with the documents that were seized, he added.

The Minister of Internal Affairs recalled another similar case in which there was a detention and then a recusal of a prosecutor from Kardzhali.

It should be understood that when there is a need to take action quickly, such acts of the prosecutor's office delay the proceedings and render the actions meaningless, because entering to seize documents after a few days becomes meaningless, once it is clear that similar material has been submitted and an appellate prosecutor must rule on it. All actions of the Deputy District Prosecutor of Kardzhali Dafin Kamenov will be summarized and will be brought to the attention of both the Acting Prosecutor General, the Supreme Judicial Council, and the Minister of Justice – everyone, according to their powers, to assess how correct the actions of the specific prosecutor are. There are quite a few signals of covering up cases that concern the actions of mayors in Kardzhali region. It should be clear to everyone that no one is above the law, no one can be protected when the law must be applied. It is time for the prosecutor's office to wake up and start working effectively and equally towards everyone. It is strange that today's events had to happen for the prosecutor's office to be activated, explained Minister Demerdzhiev.

Calling a person to give testimony in connection with actions under emergency circumstances is in no way repression and is not a political attack, the Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized. The attempt to play the ethnic card by people who are trying to maintain their influence in politics is extremely undignified. There is no ethnic element in the actions directed against the mayor. If he has not violated the law, he has no reason to be worried about our actions. The actions of the Ministry of Interior should not be politicized, the Interior Minister assured.