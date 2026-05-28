Tsvetanka Andreeva: The actions in Kardzhali and Varna may be related to the presidential elections

In the name of public interest, I hope everything according to the PVU will happen. However, we must note that his official offices also participated in this 3-year delay, which Rumen Radev spoke about to Von der Leyen. In this sense, he is also a debtor. We can already see the different messages that Radev sends during his visits to Germany, France and today in Brussels. Bulgaria under his rule is gradually becoming a center of hatred and opposition to Ukraine. Ukraine will be an important factor in European politics and in this way Radev risks destabilizing the domestic political scene as well. We will see what his next moves in foreign policy will be.

This was stated on the show "From the Day" on NOVA NEWS political scientist Tsvetanka Andreeva, quoted by novini.bg.

"This ostentation today in Kardzhali, to bring out a mayor with 10 police officers, is an attempt to do some PR. However, this will give rise to a lot of criticism of the ruling party. MRF considers it an attempt at intimidation, and I attribute it to inexperience and a mistake. If this is not a mistake, then we must say that this is repression and a return to the dark times of the Revival Process. I think that the MRF leadership will be able to handle it and this will not develop into an ethnic escalation. Radev risks his interior minister resembling Boyko Rashkov, who illegally arrested Boyko Borisov", she commented on the topic of the interrogation of the mayor of Kardzhali Erol Myumyun.

There is no way that a government can sleep through the scale of the construction near Varna. Now it's up to who issued the construction documents. "For me, the responsibility lies with the local authorities. We need to see what the investigative bodies will establish. This has been happening in front of everyone's eyes and there is no way to hide it. The actions in Kardzhali and Varna may be related to the upcoming presidential elections," Andreeva said regarding the illegal construction in the "Baba Alino" area near Varna.