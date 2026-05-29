MFA: Bulgaria categorically condemns the incident in Galati, caused by a Russian drone

Bulgaria categorically condemns the incident that occurred early this morning in Galati, Romania, caused by a Russian armed drone. This is stated in a position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), published on the social network “Ex“.

"Such irresponsible actions that threaten European security are unacceptable. Bulgaria expresses its full solidarity with Romania", our Foreign Ministry added.

A Russian drone entered Romanian airspace this night and crashed into a 10-story apartment building in the southeastern city of Galati, causing a fire. Two people suffered minor injuries. Romanian President Nicos Dan convened the Supreme Council of National Defense to discuss the consequences of the incident.