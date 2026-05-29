The 17-year-old from Blagoevgrad was taken out of intensive care

The 17-year-old from Blagoevgrad, who was admitted as an emergency on May 24, has already been taken out of intensive care.

He is admitted to the neurosurgery department of “Pirogov” in stable condition, communicative and adequate, the medical facility announced.

The prosecutor's office protests the release of the man detained for the tragedy in Blagoevgrad

We recall that shortly after midnight on May 24, a 16-year-old girl was found dead in front of an apartment building on the central street in the "Strumsko" neighborhood, and a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries was also found in the back of the building.

The boy was transported for treatment to a metropolitan hospital - in serious condition. Psychologists entered the schools where the two teenagers studied to provide support to their classmates.

The District Prosecutor's Office has prepared a protest against the court's ruling, which disregarded the state prosecution's request for a measure of "detention in custody" against the accused for the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The prosecutor's office believes that at this stage of the investigation, evidence has been collected of the man's involvement. The investigation into the case continues - witnesses are being questioned, new expert examinations are being ordered.

"The collected evidence will be analyzed in its entirety, and if necessary, the legal qualification of the accusation will be refined," the prosecutor's office noted.

The protest has been filed with the District Court-Blagoevgrad.