The Progressive Bulgaria parliamentary group proposes freezing MP salaries. The item will be included in the agenda today after the debates and voting on the Law on Combating Corruption among Persons Holding Public Offices. This was reported by the party’s press center.

"The changes should be implemented through amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Organization and Activities of the National Assembly", said the chairman of the Progressive Bulgaria parliamentary group Petar Vitanov on the sidelines of the parliament.

The proposal is to calculate the salaries of the members of parliament according to the methodology proposed by the Ministry of Finance. “We will do what is necessary to comply with the general concept of the government for the elimination of automatisms and for the solidarity-based restraint of the growth of civil servants' salaries”, Vitanov said.

In connection with the data announced today by Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding the established excessive deficit of the state budget, the MP stated that measures are already being taken to deal with the problem inherited from the previous administration.

Despite the difficult state of the budget, there will be no reduction in social benefits or increase in taxes, the chairman of the parliamentary group emphasized.