BFSA found pesticide beyond the norm in over 40,000 tons of sunflower from Argentina

The latest samples of Argentine sunflower that arrived in Bulgaria by ship show the presence of lead, cadmium and nickel, with the recorded amounts being below the maximum permissible concentrations set out in Regulation (EU) 2023/915. In this part, the samples are in accordance with the applicable norms, Bulgaria ONAIR specified.

The amount of pesticide malathion in the shipment is about twice the permissible amount. The results also indicate that the content of the pesticide deltamethrin is close to the maximum permissible values. The content of the active substance pirimiphos-methyl in the sample is below the maximum permissible level.

In conclusion, in terms of the content of pesticide residues, the shipment is in non-compliance with European requirements.

So far, twelve shipments of sunflower from Argentina have arrived in the country with a total quantity of over 486,015 tons.

The upgraded 24-hour mechanism for control and traceability is applied throughout the chain - from unloading, sealing and transportation of the raw material, through storage in silos, to subsequent processing and shipment. The goal is to guarantee the protection of the health of Bulgarian and European consumers.