Internationally wanted Swede arrested in a hotel in Sofia

A 24-year-old Swedish citizen was detained during an operation by the “Search“ sector of the “National Police“, the Ministry of Interior announced.

He was declared a national and international wanted person in connection with a 2-year sentence for grievous bodily harm that has entered into force.

In line with the operational interaction of the European Network of Active Fugitive Search Teams (ENFAST) with FAST Sweden, operational and search actions were carried out in our country and it was established that the man was staying in a hostel in the “Studentski grad“ district in Sofia.

An organization was immediately made and the man was detained. Work continues on the execution of the European arrest warrant issued against him.