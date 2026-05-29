Iliana Yotova sent a letter to Nikusor Dan over the drone in Romania

In a letter to her Romanian counterpart Nikusor Dan, President Iliana Yotova expressed sympathy with the Romanian people after the strike by a Russian drone on a residential building in Galati, which injured two people, the presidential press service reported.

“As a NATO ally and a member of the European Union, Bulgaria will always support Romania's actions to protect its territory and the lives of its citizens“, the head of state wrote.

According to Iliana Yotova, what happened in Galati and the open statements about the escalation of military actions in Ukraine pose a threat to the peace and stability of both the Black Sea region and the entire European continent. The president once again calls for strengthening diplomatic efforts and peace negotiations.