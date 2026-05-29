A pickup truck crashed into a TIR on the Krivodol - Montana road

Today, May 29, 2026, at around 3:15 p.m. on the bypass road between Krivodol and Montana, an accident occurred between a company pickup truck and a TIR. The incident occurred about a kilometer after the crossing in the direction of the city of Montana, and according to initial information, a sudden stop of the heavy truck led to the subsequent collision, BulNews reports.

A company car with a Plovdiv registration and a truck driven by a Turkish citizen were involved in the incident. Both vehicles were traveling in the direction of Montana.

When the truck suddenly slowed down, the driver of the truck made an emergency stop. In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a vehicle in the oncoming lane, he hit the rear of the TIR.

Despite the serious material damage to the front of the car, the driver escaped with only a fright and minor abrasions. The Turkish driver was also completely unharmed.

A team of the Traffic Police - Vratsa immediately arrived at the scene of the incident. The officers tested the two participants for alcohol use, and the technical device reported 0.0 per mille for both.

The traffic in this section is extremely intense, as the route is used as an official bypass route due to large-scale repair work on the main road E-79. In order to prevent a complete blockage of traffic, the patrol car and the TIR were promptly moved to the first possible turnoff.

The seriously deformed passenger car remains off the roadway until specialized equipment arrives. The police appeal to passing drivers to drive with increased caution and reasonable speed in the area of the incident.