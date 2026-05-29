Iliana Yotova: Institutions owe support to the children of deceased employees

The Head of State Iliana Yotova welcomed the families and children of the "Emil Sharkov" Foundation to the building of the presidential institution in Sofia. The meeting was dedicated to the challenges faced by the heirs of employees from the Ministry of Interior who died in the line of duty, the institution's press center reported.

The organization was established in 2014 in memory of the deceased commando from the Specialized Counter-Terrorism Unit Emil Sharkov, and its main cause is to support the families of deceased employees of the Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting, Iliana Yotova highlighted the organization's long-standing activity and the community it has built. She emphasized that state structures must do more to guarantee peace and development prospects for these children.

"Institutions are indebted to children who have lost a parent in the Ministry of Interior system, and there is something they can do to support them so that they have the most important thing - the right to childhood, peace and prospects for the future, to have self-confidence for what their parents have done for Bulgaria", said Iliyana Yotova. In her words, society must return to values such as honor, valor and duty.

The chairman and founder of the foundation Milena Sharkova, the wife of the deceased commando, expressed gratitude to the head of state for the reception and for the friendly atmosphere created in which the children feel supported.

"Our goal is for this community of ours that we have created, “Children of Hero Fathers“, to have the opportunity to communicate with each other and for the children to develop in the best way as human beings and worthy heirs of their parents, who gave their lives for the Motherland," said Milena Sharkova.

During the conversation between the representatives of the foundation, parents and guardians, the current initiatives and the administrative difficulties that the organization faces were discussed. The main emphasis was placed on the urgent need to improve operational and closer interaction with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Iliyana Yotova assured those present that the presidential institution remains a predictable and loyal partner of the organization, ready to provide assistance in overcoming future administrative and social challenges.