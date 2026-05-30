Regional Governor Kaloyan Damyanov: Citizens living in the area of the fire in Stara Zagora should close their windows t

Citizens living in the area of the fire in a plastic waste warehouse opposite the cemetery park in Stara Zagora should close their windows tightly and avoid going outside near the fire, warns the regional governor, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kaloyan Damyanov, the regional administration reports.

The regional governor is traveling to the scene of the fire, where Deputy Regional Governor Zoya Koleva is already there, as well as Senior Commissioner Eng. Stoyan Kolev, Director of the Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ – Stara Zagora, and Ivelina Staneva, Director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection – Stara Zagora. Water carriers from the Municipality of Stara Zagora and the Municipality of Kazanlak have been mobilized.

The fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. Six firefighting teams are working on site. There were no injuries and there is no danger of the fire spreading, the Regional Administration also stated.

Earlier today, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora announced that plastic waste intended for recycling was burning in an open warehouse opposite the cemetery park of Stara Zagora, in the direction of the village of Hristeni.