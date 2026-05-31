Evtim Miloshev: There will be no 10% cut in the culture budget

Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev categorically rejected the claims of an upcoming 10% cut in the budget for the sector. In "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" he explained that it is a "misinterpretation" of administrative instructions related to a broader reform in the state administration, which does not specifically affect the Ministry of Culture.

Regarding the information about a possible 10% cut in the culture budget, the minister categorically rejected these claims.

"This is a topic that exploded at the beginning of this week. Which I would say is fake news based on, perhaps, a wrong interpretation. The facts are boring, the interpretations are very noisy. “

Miloshev specified that the upcoming changes are part of a broader administrative reform that affects the entire state administration, not just culture.

„An administrative reform in the administration is coming. There were special instructions from the Ministry of Finance in this direction, which were addressed to all ministries. It was not just to the Ministry of Culture. In these instructions, it was very clearly stated that municipalities were excluded, since these are delegated activities by the state, as well as organizations that work on so-called delegated budgets. That is, this gives a certain independence. It was stated very clearly. The interpretation was not related to this at all. And this news came out that 10% of the culture budget was being cut. This is not the case.“

In response to a question about why the topic of the culture budget is interpreted as a possible reduction and whether the funds were actually more in previous years, the Minister of Culture pointed out the sensitivity of the sector and its key role.

„Because the cultural environment is very sensitive. Because it is related to a creative process. Because culture is a basis. Because culture is not an expense, but an investment. A long-term investment of a people. Culture is not the crown of a people. Culture is the foundation.“

He assured that this reform in the public sector, which is only about vacant positions.

"And since society expects these changes and it is about a permanent reduction in the number of vacant positions, the Minister of Culture defined the measure as timely, although difficult."

The Minister emphasized that the policy in the sector is aimed at a gradual and sustainable growth of funds.

„Regarding money in culture, this is also included in the program – a gradual increase, a sustainable model of increasing funds in the cultural sector. As for this budget, the current one for 2026, I do not think that this will be the dream budget – neither for the Minister of Culture, nor for the Minister of Finance, nor for the Prime Minister.“

Miloshev also pointed out that the year was marked by an accumulated legacy in the system.