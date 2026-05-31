Property owners in the "illegal city" near Varna: They pay taxes, have bills for electricity and water

For more than a week now, property owners in the so-called "illegal city" near Varna have been wondering and don't know what to do.

They only hear through the media how the institutions talk and state that everything here is illegal, but the company from which they bought the properties has no answers at the moment.

„I have been an owner in this complex for a year and eight months. I pay every tax, I pay my garbage fee, I have all the documents, a notary deed. I took out a mortgage on the house, the bank checked all the documents. If it agreed to grant a loan, the documents for the property should have been valid“, says Dimitar on bTV.

According to him, the notary did not find any problem with the documents.

“How come you go to the municipality to pay your taxes, they take your money, and a month later they tell you that everything is illegal? Or you go to the cadastre to get a sketch and there is no problem, and now suddenly everything is illegal and unlawful“, he also points out.

A position from “Cube Corporation“ is expected on Monday

“This is a document from the municipality that I have paid taxes for the last two years. Here is the notarial deed for the purchase of real estate“, points out another property owner.

“I was looking for a home three years ago in the “Alen Mak“ area, the apartments in the center were quite expensive. Many brokers told me that there was a new complex here with a good future, that there would be good roads, shops and swimming pools. I thought this was a good chance“, he shares.

When he signed the notarial deed, he met Oleg Nevzorov's wife. “There was also a translator in Bulgarian. I don't know him personally and I haven't seen him“, says the man.

“Everything went through the notary. I thought that the documents were a guarantee that everything was in order. "Maybe I was wrong," he adds.

“I have a notarial deed of purchase and sale of the apartment, a notarial deed for a parking space and documents for the mortgage loan, because we took the apartment with a mortgage. We did not buy the apartment directly from “Kub“, but from another owner. He had bought it from “Kub“, and we took it from him“, says a property owner.

“We received Bulgarian citizenship after the war in Ukraine started and came here. We lived in a rental for three years. We sold an apartment in Ukraine, deposited the money in a bank for a down payment and now we are very worried. We do not know what to do if it turns out that everything is illegal“, she says.

“The police are constantly coming. They check documents, monitor who comes in and who goes out. They don't let workers in. If there's a problem with the internet or another service and we call a technician, they don't let him in," the woman adds.

Tomorrow the investor company should give answers to the people who are worried that if the state demolishes what was built, they will be left on the streets.