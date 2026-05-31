Social Minister: The first aid for flood victims will be paid within days

“Maybe from the middle of this week, next week, we will have an actual payment of the first aid”, commented the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova in the program “Wake up” on NOVA. She indicated that so far 220 applications have been submitted by families affected by the floods.

The Social Minister said that over 500 rounds of affected homes and families have already been made. According to her, the process of submitting applications is continuing, and some of them have already been approved. “We have actually submitted 220 applications. This does not mean that the submission of applications is over”, said Efremova. She specified that 12 applications have already been approved and the aid is ready for payment.

The minister explained that the maximum aid in such situations can reach around 4,000 euros, with the amount depending on the social assessment and specific criteria. According to her, there are three main types of aid - two one-time ones from the Social Assistance Agency and one additional one to cover damage to property such as refrigerators, freezers and televisions.

Efremova also commented on the fuel aid of 20 euros, which is granted for three consecutive days with prices above 1.60 euros per liter. She indicated that around 230 thousand applications have been submitted so far. "I absolutely believe that it had an effect," the minister said of the measure, adding that new packages of support measures are currently being discussed due to the situation in the Middle East and high fuel prices.

On the topic of the budget, Efremova said that social payments are guaranteed by law, but an analysis of the costs and effectiveness of the measures will be made. "One of my biggest priorities will be a review, an analysis of the effect of all costs and payments," she said.

The minister also commented on the topic of pensions, emphasizing that there are currently no talks about changing the Swiss rule. According to her, the ruling majority supports the increase in the minimum pension by 7.8%.

Efremova also said that a review of the income criterion for child benefits will be carried out so that families do not fall out of the scope due to a minimal increase in income.