Weather today, forecast for Monday, June 1: Sunny morning again and thunderstorms in the afternoon

Before noon, sunny weather will prevail, but around and after noon, as well as in the hours until midnight, there will again be precipitation and thunderstorms, in more places in Western Bulgaria and the eastern regions.

There will also be hail. The wind will be weak to moderate, with variable direction. Maximum temperatures will be from 24° in Northeastern Bulgaria to 32° in the extreme southwestern regions, in Sofia - around 27°.

On the Black Sea coast before noon, sunny weather will prevail. In the morning hours along the northern coast there will be low cloudiness or fog. After noon, there will be showers and thunderstorms in places. A moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 24°C. The sea water temperature is from 18°C to 20°C. The sea will be calm.

In the mountains around and after noon, there will be showers and thunderstorms in many places. A moderate and strong wind will blow from the west-northwest, which will later in the day shift to the southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be around 20°C, at 2,000 meters - around 13°C.

The weather will remain changeable in the next few days. Sunny weather will prevail in most areas in the morning, but around and after noon and until midnight, there will be showers and thunderstorms in many places. There will also be hail. Maximum temperatures during the period will be from 22°-23° to 30°-31°.