Ivan Shishkov on "Baba Alino": Signals have been filed for two years. Blagomir Kotsev has not reacted

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov made a comment on Nova TV on the case of the "illegal city" near Varna. The owners of apartments in "Baba Alino" explained to the media that they bought them because there were certificates of tolerance and the buildings were registered in the Cadastre.

"They are partly telling the truth and partly hiding it", said Shishkov and explained why. According to him, the certificates of tolerance issued in 2023 are the opportunity to make the deals. “They are obviously false”, said Shishkov and recalled that the data so far indicates that one of the plots was exchanged with the state, but only in 2005-2006.

“From now on, it is obvious what everyone is talking about - that construction began after the certificates of tolerance. Someone decided that with these certificates he would be able to commit this fraud”, said Shishkov.

The minister explained that after that came the administration of the current mayor Blagomir Kotsev. “Signals have been submitted since 2024, he has not reacted”, said Shishkov.

The turn of the head of the Cadastre, who registers the buildings there, also comes. “After that, the deals begin”, said Shishkov.

How the loans were granted to the people who bought the apartments in the complex, he does not know and emphasized that it is not his job to check.

”In 2025, the development of a detailed development plan is allowed. The mayor is even obliged to refuse the development of a PUP due to the fact that illegal construction has already been established. The law is clear - when there is illegal construction, the development or amendment of a PUP is not allowed, because this would be for the purpose of legalization”, said Shishkov.

How did people pay their bills?

”In Varna, I called the chairman of the local Water and Sewerage Authority. He did not miss a beat. The fact that I fired only the head of the Cadastre does not mean that we will not fire the head of the Water and Sewerage Department as well, said the regional minister.

The presence of sewage in the complex, explained by the Cadastre with the presence of an old water pipe, is corruption, Ivan Shishkov is categorical. “This goes beyond the limits of corruption”, he added.

The mayor of Varna must remove the illegal houses.