Owners in the "illegal city" near Varna: We sold everything to buy homes here

While the institutions are investigating the large-scale construction in the area of "Svetetsa" near Varna, dozens of families who bought properties in the complex claim that they have become victims of fraud.

A bTV reporter's inspection showed that construction activity in the area continues to be visible today. Dozens of constructed buildings can be seen on site, as well as construction equipment, including an excavator located in close proximity to one of the sites.

Among the residents of the complex there are people with different stories. Some have sold their homes in other parts of Bulgaria to invest in property by the sea. Others have been saving money for years. There are also Ukrainian citizens who chose Bulgaria after the war in their homeland.

What they all have in common is the feeling that they were deceived.

People feel cheated because years after they bought their properties, the state and the municipality declare that the construction is illegal.

Additional questions arise from the way in which the complex is supplied with electricity and water.

According to information from bTV, the electricity supply is provided through a neighboring property and a substation, with the residents paying their bills not directly to the electricity distribution company, but to the investor company – „KUB Corporation“.

It also remains unclear how the water supply to the complex was built.

Earlier, the mayor of Varna stated that no permit was issued for the construction of a water supply network in the area, which raises doubts that it may have been built without the necessary documents.

The residents of the complex showed the bTV team documents for paid local taxes and fees.

According to the mayor of Varna, this is possible because the owners have notarial deeds that have been duly registered.

The municipality explains that when declaring properties for tax purposes, the presentation of construction documents or building permits is not required.

This leads to the paradoxical situation of people paying taxes for properties that, according to the institutions, were built illegally.

In the meantime, it remains unclear where the alleged main investor in the project is located. Oleg Nevzorov.

The bTV team has been unable to contact him for days. His phones have been switched off, and there is no official information about his whereabouts.

According to various allegations, he may be hiding in Bulgaria or may have already left the country.

So far, the prosecutor's office has not brought charges against Nevzorov, nor against representatives of the investor company, nor against officials who, according to the institutions, have allowed the construction to continue for years.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.